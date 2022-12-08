Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,101 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $95,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $107,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $140.94 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.