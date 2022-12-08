Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 635.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 242,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,243 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 42.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Apple by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 505,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,140,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Apple Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $140.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

