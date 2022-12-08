Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.7% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $140.94 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

