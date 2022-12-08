AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Stake Reduced by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 655,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,546 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AquaBounty Technologies were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,531,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 271.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 186,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

AquaBounty Technologies ( NASDAQ:AQB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 713.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

