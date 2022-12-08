Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,874 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ARLO opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $295.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.58. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae purchased 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $60,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,724,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,395.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Grady Summers purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 219,729 shares in the company, valued at $834,970.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae acquired 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $60,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,724,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,395.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 54,246 shares of company stock worth $190,203. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.