Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($48.77) price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on AHT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,825 ($58.83) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($67.06) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($68.89) to GBX 6,000 ($73.16) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,075 ($61.88).
Ashtead Group Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of AHT opened at GBX 4,826 ($58.85) on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,269 ($39.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,464 ($78.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,654.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,276.34. The stock has a market cap of £21.19 billion and a PE ratio of 1,963.45.
Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
Featured Articles
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.