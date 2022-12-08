Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($48.77) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AHT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,825 ($58.83) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($67.06) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($68.89) to GBX 6,000 ($73.16) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,075 ($61.88).

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 4,826 ($58.85) on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,269 ($39.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,464 ($78.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,654.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,276.34. The stock has a market cap of £21.19 billion and a PE ratio of 1,963.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

