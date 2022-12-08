Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,000 at Barclays

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 5,650 ($68.89) to GBX 6,000 ($73.16) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.77) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($67.06) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,825 ($58.83) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,075 ($61.88).

Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 4,826 ($58.85) on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,269 ($39.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,464 ($78.82). The stock has a market cap of £21.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,963.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,654.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,276.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

