AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.68

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 27885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASTS. B. Riley began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $830.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.67.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 36,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $200,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 68.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 21,102 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

