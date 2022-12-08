Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 85,260 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 72.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 62,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AUB. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, EVP Robert Michael Gorman acquired 3,200 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $110,432.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,931.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, EVP Robert Michael Gorman bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.51 per share, with a total value of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,931.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $349,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,408.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 25,435 shares of company stock worth $882,345 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $36.16 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $180.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.11%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.