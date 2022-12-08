Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 398.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $26.72 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -1,047.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

