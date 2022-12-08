Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
Atour Lifestyle Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Atour Lifestyle has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.
About Atour Lifestyle
