AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Shares Gap Down to $2,526.92

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2,526.92, but opened at $2,457.91. AutoZone shares last traded at $2,489.38, with a volume of 935 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,406.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2,232.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $25.69 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.76 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 218.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 67.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $51,994,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 30.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

