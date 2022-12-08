Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Craig Hallum

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

Avid Bioservices Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. The company had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $679,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $134,124.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,371,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock worth $409,965 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 115,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

