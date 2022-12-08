Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) PT Lowered to $20.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.76. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $31.01.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 53.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,876,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,002,000 after buying an additional 1,005,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 154.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,126,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after buying an additional 683,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after buying an additional 677,944 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 21.4% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,735,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,739,000 after buying an additional 481,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth approximately $8,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
