Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 206,482 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 833,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 26.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 44,898 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 157,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 377.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 72,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 57,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 130.1% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 35,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 153,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems to $25.60 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

