Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Gap Down to $184.01

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $184.01, but opened at $177.02. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $173.42, with a volume of 4,671 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.38.

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $290,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,204,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,314 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,142,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 244,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,282,000 after purchasing an additional 96,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

