Baader Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €82.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($86.32) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LEG. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €89.00 ($93.68) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.10 ($66.42) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($89.47) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €61.06 ($64.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €62.73 and a 200 day moving average of €74.85. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($79.13) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($103.68).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

