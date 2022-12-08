Baader Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €115.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €130.00 ($136.84) target price on SAP in a report on Monday, November 21st. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($126.32) target price on SAP in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($122.11) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of SAP stock opened at €102.44 ($107.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €96.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77. The firm has a market cap of $119.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96. SAP has a 12 month low of €79.58 ($83.77) and a 12 month high of €125.40 ($132.00).

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

