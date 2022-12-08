Baader Bank Reiterates “€120.00” Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRN. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($102.11) target price on Krones in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($122.11) target price on Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($127.37) target price on Krones in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($135.79) target price on Krones in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €102.00 ($107.37) price objective on Krones in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

KRN opened at €106.50 ($112.11) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.50. Krones has a 52 week low of €67.50 ($71.05) and a 52 week high of €110.00 ($115.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

