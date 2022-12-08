Baader Bank Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DUE. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($48.42) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($28.95) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($38.95) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DUE opened at €32.96 ($34.69) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.92. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €19.74 ($20.78) and a 1 year high of €42.60 ($44.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 20.60.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.