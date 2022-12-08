Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 297.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Badger Meter Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $114.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $117.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.73.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.78 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 39.82%.

Badger Meter Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

