Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 8.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,010,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,732,000 after purchasing an additional 78,363 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth about $600,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Price Performance

NYSE BMI opened at $114.03 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $117.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.73.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.