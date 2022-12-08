Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 385,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Balchem were worth $50,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 269.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Balchem Stock Up 3.2 %
BCPC opened at $133.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.63. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $173.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Balchem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Balchem Company Profile
Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.
