Bank of Hawaii Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,960.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,237 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.5% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 50 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 916.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $88.46 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $177.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

