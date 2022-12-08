Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 12,492 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in AngioDynamics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANGO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,105. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANGO stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $474.38 million, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.70. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.43 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

