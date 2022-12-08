Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,436 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $81.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.
