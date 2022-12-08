Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,937 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $965,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 389,196 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUC opened at $11.09 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

