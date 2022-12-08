Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 322.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

OFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.