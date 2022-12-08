Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Terex were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Terex by 391.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Terex Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $824,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,064.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEX stock opened at $44.68 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.58%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Articles

