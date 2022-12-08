Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Terex were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,743,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Terex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after buying an additional 417,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Terex by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 851,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,369,000 after buying an additional 278,432 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,621,518.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,621,518.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,032.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,150 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TEX opened at $44.68 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.58%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

