Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,476,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,883,000 after acquiring an additional 389,354 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,723,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,943,000 after buying an additional 220,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38.

