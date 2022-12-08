Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $233.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $350.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.72.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

