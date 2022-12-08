Bank of Montreal Can Buys 29,937 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 159.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,937 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUC. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 138.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $70,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

