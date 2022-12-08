Bank of Montreal Can Buys 8,249 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBGS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:JBGS opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $31.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 225.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $717,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,873. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $717,955.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,324.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Featured Articles

