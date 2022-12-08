Bank of Montreal Can Buys 9,202 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,777 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 76,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 945.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 251,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 227,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 401,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 23,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BBD. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BBD stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.