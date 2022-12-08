Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $420,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFM opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $40.20.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

