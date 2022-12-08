Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,998 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 1,473.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Shares of ESI opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $25.26.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.69 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,599,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 687,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,920 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

