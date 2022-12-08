Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,485 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at $200,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

