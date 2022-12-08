Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRAC. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter worth $9,810,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,984,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 46.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 943,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,762,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 33.8% in the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 301,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRAC stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

