Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. CWM LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 68.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 63.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sleep Number by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sleep Number by 153.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

SNBR stock opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $631.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $81.06.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.98 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 2.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

