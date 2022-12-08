Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 227,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 43.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 12.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MWA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Recommended Stories

