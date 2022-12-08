Bank of Montreal Can Has $589,000 Holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRAC. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 412.7% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 86,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 301,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Noble Rock Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NRAC stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

About Noble Rock Acquisition

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

