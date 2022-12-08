Bank of Montreal Can Has $590,000 Holdings in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Itiquira Acquisition were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Itiquira Acquisition by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,093,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 356,334 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,038,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,972,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 897,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Itiquira Acquisition alerts:

Itiquira Acquisition Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITQ opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

About Itiquira Acquisition

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies operating in the healthcare, education, consumer, and technology sectors primarily in Brazil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itiquira Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itiquira Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.