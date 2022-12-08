Bank of Montreal Can Has $605,000 Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,624 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

