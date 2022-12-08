Bank of Montreal Can Has $605,000 Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,777 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.52. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on BBD. Bank of America downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

