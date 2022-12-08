Bank of Montreal Can Has $606,000 Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 715.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $62.46.

