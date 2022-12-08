Bank of Montreal Can Has $702,000 Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Down 2.3 %

SAIC stock opened at $112.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.74. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.18 and a 200-day moving average of $95.85.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.89.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Articles

