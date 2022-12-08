Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,338,000 after buying an additional 557,341 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 239,242 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,562,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,245,000 after purchasing an additional 116,721 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,864,000 after acquiring an additional 114,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 64.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

