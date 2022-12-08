Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 886.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.93. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.01%.

In other news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $717,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $186,873. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $717,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,324.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBGS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Featured Articles

