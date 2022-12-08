Bank of Montreal Can Invests $604,000 in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 60,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 320.2% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 16.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter worth about $168,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $12.68 on Thursday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $352.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $126.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comtech Telecommunications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.39%.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

